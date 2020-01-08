Ecobank Nigeria management visits Lagos State Government

0
2
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right) welcoming Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan to his office in Aluasa, Ikeja during a courtesy visit by Ecobank Nigeria management to Lagos State Government House
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right) welcoming Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan to his office in Aluasa, Ikeja during a courtesy visit by Ecobank Nigeria management to Lagos State Government House
(L-R) : Acting Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Ayodele Osolake; Chief Financial Officer, Ecobank Nigeria, Ibukun Oyedeji; Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Carol Oyedeji; Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to Lagos State Government (S.S.G) Folashade Sherifat Jaji and Treasurer, Ecobank Nigeria, Tokunbo Uko, during a courtesy visit by Ecobank Nigeria management to Lagos State Government House, Alausa Ikeja
(L-R) : Acting Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Ayodele Osolake; Chief Financial Officer, Ecobank Nigeria, Ibukun Oyedeji; Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Carol Oyedeji; Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to Lagos State Government (S.S.G) Folashade Sherifat Jaji and Treasurer, Ecobank Nigeria, Tokunbo Uko, during a courtesy visit by Ecobank Nigeria management to Lagos State Government House, Alausa Ikeja
(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR