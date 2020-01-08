Photo News Ecobank Nigeria management visits Lagos State Government 0 2 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right) welcoming Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan to his office in Aluasa, Ikeja during a courtesy visit by Ecobank Nigeria management to Lagos State Government House (L-R) : Acting Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Ayodele Osolake; Chief Financial Officer, Ecobank Nigeria, Ibukun Oyedeji; Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Carol Oyedeji; Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to Lagos State Government (S.S.G) Folashade Sherifat Jaji and Treasurer, Ecobank Nigeria, Tokunbo Uko, during a courtesy visit by Ecobank Nigeria management to Lagos State Government House, Alausa Ikeja (Visited 4 times, 4 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo News: Faces at Yeyesorun Adeniyi 70th birthday celebration Photo News: Shell honoured as Vantage Screen is Unveiled Photo News: Betty Akeredolu receives Tribune’s Platinum Faces at the Realnews Seventh Anniversary Lecture #Realnews2019Lecture Photo News: Atiku sues Presidential Aide Photo: 2019 Practical Nigeria Content Forum opens in Yenagoa Photo News: Ekiti PDP chairmen join APC Photo News: SNEPCo at First Lagos International Shipping Expo Photo News: Fayemi with Fayose at Son’s Wedding Photo News: Fidelity Bank bags Best Bank SME Award PHOTO: Top Tier Launch The Leading Upstream Compa Photo News: T.Y Danjuma on condolence visit to Late Mobolaji Johnson