Photo News Gov Makinde Swear-in Commissioners 0 3 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde (middle) in group photograph with the newly commissioners during their swearing-in held at Executive Chamber Governor's Office, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government. From right, Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, with the newly commissioners, Hon Kehinde Ayoola, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Hon Adeniyi Farinto, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftains Matter during their swearing-in at Executive Chamber Governor’s Office, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government. Cross section of the newly commissioners in Oyo State take the oath of office during their swearing-in held at Executive Chamber Governor’s Office, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government. (Visited 5 times, 5 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PHOTO: FAYEMI WITH NEWLY INAUGURATED CHAIRMAN OF TRADITIONAL COUNCIL Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s visit to APC Chairman Photo News: NCC visits Gov Makinde Photo News: Shell Nigeria Gas Leadership visit to Nigerian Gas Marketing Company in Abuja Photo News: Gov Fayemi with World Bank Team Photos: Ihedioha leads Operation Clean Up IMO State Photo: Ihedioha welcomes Dozie at TSA Meeting Photo News : Faces at Nduka Obaigbena’s Birthday Photo News: Fayemi, Ex-Finance Minister and AFDB Boss at Investment Forum Photo News: Governor Fayemi, Osinbajo, Gen. Abubakar with Chief Osoba Photo News: Fayemi with 74- year old widow in his office Photos: Officials of Shell and NCDMB at NOG