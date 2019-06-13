Photo News Photo: FUTO Student wins SPE’s Petrol Quiz Competition 0 8 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber FUTO Petroleum Engineering students of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, who came first in the Petro quiz competition organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers Council held at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in a group photograph with the Chairman of the FUTO Council, Professor John Offem and the Vice-chancellor, Professor Chukwuemeka Eze at the Council Chambers recently. (Visited 11 times, 12 visits today) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photos: US Congressional Inquiry into Igbo Situation in Nigeria Fayemi inaugurates new commissioners/special advisers Fidelity Bank announces 60 Millionaires under GAIMs Season 3 Promo Photos: EcoBank Managing Director visits ECOWAS President SNEPCo celebrates 800million barrel of oil milestone NIPS: Minister, NNPC boss at Shell Stand Governor Kayode Fayemi with Members of Newly inaugurated Councils Dignitaries at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, Abuja PHOTONEWS: Schneider Electric delegates at 2019 WAIPEC Faces at the inauguration of the Zik Mausoleum, Conference Center at Onitsha Anambra State Photos of Atiku’s visit to United States Ecobank Management team visits ICAN Head Office, Lagos