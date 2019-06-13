Photo: FUTO Student wins SPE’s Petrol Quiz Competition

0
8
FUTO
FUTO
Petroleum Engineering students of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, who came first in the Petro quiz competition organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers Council held at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in a group photograph with the Chairman of the FUTO Council, Professor John Offem and the Vice-chancellor, Professor Chukwuemeka Eze at the Council Chambers recently.
Petroleum Engineering students of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, who came first in the Petro quiz competition organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers Council held at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in a group photograph with the Chairman of the FUTO Council, Professor John Offem and the Vice-chancellor, Professor Chukwuemeka Eze at the Council Chambers recently.
(Visited 11 times, 12 visits today)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR