Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, was on Monday, January 20, 2020, honoured with the "Governor of the Decade" Award during the THISDAY Silver Jubilee celebration at Eko Hotel, Lagos. Photo shows Obi (middle); assisted by his wife, Margaret Peter-Obi, receiving the award from elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.