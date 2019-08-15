Photo News PHOTO: FAYEMI WITH NEWLY INAUGURATED CHAIRMAN OF TRADITIONAL COUNCIL 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers/ Alawe of Ilawe, HRM Oba Adebanji Alabi; his wife, Olori Abimbola Alabi; during the presentation of official vehicles to the chairman of the newly constituted Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers in Ado-Ekiti…on Thursday. Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi congratulating the newly inaugurated Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Alawe of Ilawe, HRM Oba Adebanji Alabi; and his wife, Olori Abimbola Alabi shortly after the inauguration ceremony in Ado-Ekiti…on Thursday Ekiti State Governor, Dr kayode fayemi (middle) flanked by the newly inaugurated Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers/ the Alawe of Ilawe, HRM Oba Adebanji Alabi;(left) his wife, Olori Abimbola Alabi (right); State deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi (second left); Speaker, State house of Assembly, Hon Funminiyi Afuye , (second right) and Deputy Speaker, Hon Hakeem Jamiu (third right) with members of the council; shortly after the inauguration of the newly constituted Council of traditional rulers in Ado-Ekiti…on Thursday (Visited 2 times, 4 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gov Makinde Swear-in Commissioners Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s visit to APC Chairman Photo News: NCC visits Gov Makinde Photo News: Shell Nigeria Gas Leadership visit to Nigerian Gas Marketing Company in Abuja Photo News: Gov Fayemi with World Bank Team Photos: Ihedioha leads Operation Clean Up IMO State Photo: Ihedioha welcomes Dozie at TSA Meeting Photo News : Faces at Nduka Obaigbena’s Birthday Photo News: Fayemi, Ex-Finance Minister and AFDB Boss at Investment Forum Photo News: Governor Fayemi, Osinbajo, Gen. Abubakar with Chief Osoba Photo News: Fayemi with 74- year old widow in his office Photos: Officials of Shell and NCDMB at NOG