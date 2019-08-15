PHOTO: FAYEMI WITH NEWLY INAUGURATED CHAIRMAN OF TRADITIONAL COUNCIL

0
0
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers/ Alawe of Ilawe, HRM Oba Adebanji Alabi; his wife, Olori Abimbola Alabi; during the presentation of official vehicles to the chairman of the newly constituted Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers in Ado-Ekiti…on Thursday.
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers/ Alawe of Ilawe, HRM Oba Adebanji Alabi; his wife, Olori Abimbola Alabi; during the presentation of official vehicles to the chairman of the newly constituted Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers in Ado-Ekiti…on Thursday.
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi congratulating the newly inaugurated Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Alawe of Ilawe, HRM Oba Adebanji Alabi; and his wife, Olori Abimbola Alabi shortly after the inauguration ceremony in Ado-Ekiti…on Thursday
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi congratulating the newly inaugurated Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Alawe of Ilawe, HRM Oba Adebanji Alabi; and his wife, Olori Abimbola Alabi shortly after the inauguration ceremony in Ado-Ekiti…on Thursday
Ekiti State Governor, Dr kayode fayemi (middle) flanked by the newly inaugurated Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers/ the Alawe of Ilawe, HRM Oba Adebanji Alabi;(left) his wife, Olori Abimbola Alabi (right); State deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi (second left); Speaker, State house of Assembly, Hon Funminiyi Afuye , (second right) and Deputy Speaker, Hon Hakeem Jamiu (third right) with members of the council; shortly after the inauguration of the newly constituted Council of traditional rulers in Ado-Ekiti…on Thursday
Ekiti State Governor, Dr kayode fayemi (middle) flanked by the newly inaugurated Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers/ the Alawe of Ilawe, HRM Oba Adebanji Alabi;(left) his wife, Olori Abimbola Alabi (right); State deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi (second left); Speaker, State house of Assembly, Hon Funminiyi Afuye , (second right) and Deputy Speaker, Hon Hakeem Jamiu (third right) with members of the council; shortly after the inauguration of the newly constituted Council of traditional rulers in Ado-Ekiti…on Thursday
(Visited 2 times, 4 visits today)
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR