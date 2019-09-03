Photo News Photo News: A Day At the Exchange 0 3 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber L-R: Ms. Tinuade Awe, Executive Director, Regulations, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and Tobi Oyewole, CSR Analyst, NSE, flanked by children of NSE employees, during the closing gong ceremony to commemorate their visit to the Exchange. L-R: Oscar N. Onyema, CEO, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), strikes a pose with children of NSE employees, during their visit to the Exchange today. (Visited 3 times, 3 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photos: Faces at TICAD in Japan PHOTO: Shell, Exxon Mobil, Other Industry Leaders at Energy Editors Conference Pictures at the Unveiling of Ogun State Job Portal Gov Makinde Swear-in Commissioners PHOTO: FAYEMI WITH NEWLY INAUGURATED CHAIRMAN OF TRADITIONAL COUNCIL Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s visit to APC Chairman Photo News: NCC visits Gov Makinde Photo News: Shell Nigeria Gas Leadership visit to Nigerian Gas Marketing Company in Abuja Photo News: Gov Fayemi with World Bank Team Photos: Ihedioha leads Operation Clean Up IMO State Photo: Ihedioha welcomes Dozie at TSA Meeting Photo News : Faces at Nduka Obaigbena’s Birthday