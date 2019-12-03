Photo News Photo News: Atiku sues Presidential Aide 0 3 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Atiku, Ozekhome and aonther lawyer Atiku signing the registry Atiku leaving the registry with Ozekhome Atiku arriving the registry Atiku and Ozekhome (Visited 5 times, 5 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo: 2019 Practical Nigeria Content Forum opens in Yenagoa Photo News: Ekiti PDP chairmen join APC Photo News: SNEPCo at First Lagos International Shipping Expo Photo News: Fayemi with Fayose at Son’s Wedding Photo News: Fidelity Bank bags Best Bank SME Award PHOTO: Top Tier Launch The Leading Upstream Compa Photo News: T.Y Danjuma on condolence visit to Late Mobolaji Johnson Photo: Olagunju receives UNILAG Distinguished Alumni Award President Buhari Visits Shell’s Booth at the 25th NES in Abuja Valedictory Service for Adekunle Photo News: Unity Bank MD visits Governor Seyi Makinde FMBN Visit Gov Makinde