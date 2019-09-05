Photo News Photo News: BusinessDay CEO Apprentice – Closing Gong Ceremony 0 1 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber L – R shows Linda Ochugbua, BusinessDay Newspaper; Moejoh Oluwaseyi Peace, CEO Apprentice; Adewale Adeboye Boaz; Jesutunmise Lawanson, CEO Apprentice; Bola Adeeko, Head, Shared Services Division, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE); Oluwatodimu Solomon Obidipe, CEO Apprentice; Ajoke Oluwanifise Ajayi, CEO Apprentice; Myles Ekong Etim, CEO Apprentice during Closing Gong Ceremony to commemorate BusinessDay CEO Apprentice programme at the Exchange L – R shows; Moejoh Oluwaseyi Peace, CEO Apprentice; Adewale Adeboye Boaz; Jesutunmise Lawanson, CEO Apprentice; Bola Adeeko, Head, Shared Services Division, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE); Oluwatodimu Solomon Obidipe, CEO Apprentice; Ajoke Oluwanifise Ajayi, CEO Apprentice; Myles Ekong Etim, CEO Apprentice during Closing Gong Ceremony to commemorate BusinessDay CEO Apprentice programme at the Exchange (Visited 3 times, 3 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo News: A Day At the Exchange Photos: Faces at TICAD in Japan PHOTO: Shell, Exxon Mobil, Other Industry Leaders at Energy Editors Conference Pictures at the Unveiling of Ogun State Job Portal Gov Makinde Swear-in Commissioners PHOTO: FAYEMI WITH NEWLY INAUGURATED CHAIRMAN OF TRADITIONAL COUNCIL Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s visit to APC Chairman Photo News: NCC visits Gov Makinde Photo News: Shell Nigeria Gas Leadership visit to Nigerian Gas Marketing Company in Abuja Photo News: Gov Fayemi with World Bank Team Photos: Ihedioha leads Operation Clean Up IMO State Photo: Ihedioha welcomes Dozie at TSA Meeting