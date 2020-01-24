Photo News Photo News: Gov Fayemi meets Boss Mustapha, SGF 0 1 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Permanent Secretary, General Services, office of SGF, Adekunle Olusegun; during the Governor’s visit to the SGF’s office in Abuja….on Friday. Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; with Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; during the Governor’s visit to the SGF’s office in Abuja….on Friday. (Visited 1 times, 1 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obi wins “Governor of the Decade” Award Photo News: PDP leaders, supporters protest against Imo judgement Photos: Obiano becomes Knight, Commander of Pontifical Order of St Gregory Photo News: AMCON, ICPC, NFIU Meet in Abuja Photo News: South West launches Amotekun, new security outfit Ecobank Nigeria management visits Lagos State Government Photo News: Faces at Yeyesorun Adeniyi 70th birthday celebration Photo News: Shell honoured as Vantage Screen is Unveiled Photo News: Betty Akeredolu receives Tribune’s Platinum Faces at the Realnews Seventh Anniversary Lecture #Realnews2019Lecture Photo News: Atiku sues Presidential Aide Photo: 2019 Practical Nigeria Content Forum opens in Yenagoa