Photo News Photo News: NCC visits Gov Makinde 0 1 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde (right) in handshake with Head Emergency Communication Center of Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Mr Muhammed Ibrahim; while the South-West Zonal Director, Mr Yomi Arowosafe (second left) and others look on during the NCC management team courtesy visit to Governor's Office, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government. From left, Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde; Head Emergency Communication Center, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Mr Muhammad Ibrahim and South-West Zonal Director during the NCC management team courtesy visit to Governor’s Office, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government. (Visited 2 times, 2 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo News: Shell Nigeria Gas Leadership visit to Nigerian Gas Marketing Company in Abuja Photo News: Gov Fayemi with World Bank Team Photos: Ihedioha leads Operation Clean Up IMO State Photo: Ihedioha welcomes Dozie at TSA Meeting Photo News : Faces at Nduka Obaigbena’s Birthday Photo News: Fayemi, Ex-Finance Minister and AFDB Boss at Investment Forum Photo News: Governor Fayemi, Osinbajo, Gen. Abubakar with Chief Osoba Photo News: Fayemi with 74- year old widow in his office Photos: Officials of Shell and NCDMB at NOG Photonews: Zenith Bank at Africa Investors’ Conference PHOTO NEWS: Zenith Bank donates office building to Nigeria Immigration Service Photos: Police deploy K9 Component of Operation Puff Adder