Photo News: T.Y Danjuma on condolence visit to Late Mobolaji Johnson

Retired Lt.-Gen. T.Y Danjuma, signing the condolence register on Friday at the Ilupeju, Lagos residence of Late Brig.-Gen, Mobolaji Johnson, former Governor of Lagos State from 1967 to 1975 who died on Wednesday, aged 83
