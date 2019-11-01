Photo News Photo News: T.Y Danjuma on condolence visit to Late Mobolaji Johnson 0 1 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Retired Lt.-Gen. T.Y Danjuma, signing the condolence register on Friday at the Ilupeju, Lagos residence of Late Brig.-Gen, Mobolaji Johnson, former Governor of Lagos State from 1967 to 1975 who died on Wednesday, aged 83 (Visited 2 times, 2 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo: Olagunju receives UNILAG Distinguished Alumni Award President Buhari Visits Shell’s Booth at the 25th NES in Abuja Valedictory Service for Adekunle Photo News: Unity Bank MD visits Governor Seyi Makinde FMBN Visit Gov Makinde Sanwo-Olu, his wife, other dignitaries at ceremony to mark 100 Days in office Photo News: Captain Obiageli Ikejiaku-Adelana with Governor Willie Obiano Photo News: BusinessDay CEO Apprentice – Closing Gong Ceremony Photo News: A Day At the Exchange Photos: Faces at TICAD in Japan PHOTO: Shell, Exxon Mobil, Other Industry Leaders at Energy Editors Conference Pictures at the Unveiling of Ogun State Job Portal