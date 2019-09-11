Photo News: Unity Bank MD visits Governor Seyi Makinde

0
2
Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde (left) presenting frame to Managing Director/CEO, Unity Bank, Mrs Tomi Somefun during the Bank management team visit Governor in his Office, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde (left) presenting frame to Managing Director/CEO, Unity Bank, Mrs Tomi Somefun during the Bank management team visit Governor in his Office, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR