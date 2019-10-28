Photo: Olagunju receives UNILAG Distinguished Alumni Award

0
6
Dr Waheed Olagunju, former Acting Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Industry receiving the University of Lagos distinguished alumni award from the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu at the UNILAG Gala and Awards Night held on Saturday 26th October in Lagos.
Dr Waheed Olagunju, former Acting Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Industry receiving the University of Lagos distinguished alumni award from the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu at the UNILAG Gala and Awards Night held on Saturday 26th October in Lagos.
L-R John Momoh, managing director, Channels TV, Kandeh Yumkella and Waheed Olagunju
L-R John Momoh, managing director, Channels TV, Kandeh Yumkella and Waheed Olagunju
(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR