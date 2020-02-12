Photo News PHOTO: Shell Nigeria bags Excellence Award in CSR 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber L-R: Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Bayo Ojulari; Chairman Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, Albert Akpan; Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor; and Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Ed Ubong, at the presentation of the Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Award to Shell Companies in Nigeria at the 2020 edition of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja on Monday. (Visited 1 times, 1 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sanwo-Olu inaugurates NNPC/SNEPCo multi-million naira medical equipment at Lagos General Hospital Photo News: Gov Fayemi meets Boss Mustapha, SGF Obi wins “Governor of the Decade” Award Photo News: PDP leaders, supporters protest against Imo judgement Photos: Obiano becomes Knight, Commander of Pontifical Order of St Gregory Photo News: AMCON, ICPC, NFIU Meet in Abuja Photo News: South West launches Amotekun, new security outfit Ecobank Nigeria management visits Lagos State Government Photo News: Faces at Yeyesorun Adeniyi 70th birthday celebration Photo News: Shell honoured as Vantage Screen is Unveiled Photo News: Betty Akeredolu receives Tribune’s Platinum Faces at the Realnews Seventh Anniversary Lecture #Realnews2019Lecture