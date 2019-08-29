Photos: Faces at TICAD in Japan

L-R: President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina; African Union Commissioner of Social Affairs, Amira Elfadil; Governor of Ekiti State/ Head of Nigerian Governors Forum Delegation, Dr Kayode Fayemi; and a former Vice President at the World Bank, Ms Aruma Oteh; at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African development (TICAD) 2019….on Thursday.
President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina; with Governor of Ekiti State/ Head of Nigerian Governors Forum Delegation, Dr Kayode Fayemi; at the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African development (TICAD) 2019….on Thursday.
