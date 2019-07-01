Photos: Officials of Shell and NCDMB at NOG

0
6
L-R: General Manager Business and Government Relations, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Bashir Bello; Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote; and the Vice President, Shell Nigeria and Gabon, Peter Costello, at the opening ceremony of the 2019 edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Annual Conference and Exhibition in Abuja on Monday.
L-R: General Manager Business and Government Relations, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Bashir Bello; Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote; and the Vice President, Shell Nigeria and Gabon, Peter Costello, at the opening ceremony of the 2019 edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Annual Conference and Exhibition in Abuja on Monday.
(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR