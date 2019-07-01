Photo News Photos: Officials of Shell and NCDMB at NOG 0 6 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber L-R: General Manager Business and Government Relations, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Bashir Bello; Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote; and the Vice President, Shell Nigeria and Gabon, Peter Costello, at the opening ceremony of the 2019 edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Annual Conference and Exhibition in Abuja on Monday. (Visited 6 times, 6 visits today) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photonews: Zenith Bank at Africa Investors’ Conference PHOTO NEWS: Zenith Bank donates office building to Nigeria Immigration Service Photos: Police deploy K9 Component of Operation Puff Adder Photo: FUTO Student wins SPE’s Petrol Quiz Competition Photos: US Congressional Inquiry into Igbo Situation in Nigeria Fayemi inaugurates new commissioners/special advisers Fidelity Bank announces 60 Millionaires under GAIMs Season 3 Promo Photos: EcoBank Managing Director visits ECOWAS President SNEPCo celebrates 800million barrel of oil milestone NIPS: Minister, NNPC boss at Shell Stand Governor Kayode Fayemi with Members of Newly inaugurated Councils Dignitaries at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, Abuja