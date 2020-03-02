Photo News PHOTOS: Petroleum Minister, Shell MD and Others at oil and gas industry games 0 1 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber L-R: Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor; Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kolo Kyari; Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku; and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, at the opening ceremony of the finals of the 18th edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos… on Saturday. L-R: Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor; Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kolo Kyari; Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku; and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, at the opening ceremony of the finals of the 18th edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos… on Saturday. (Visited 1 times, 1 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 2nd Bi-monthly /4th monthly prize presentation PHOTO: Obi, Leah Sharibu’s mother meet in London Nnamdi Kanu’s parents’ burial: Live Updates PHOTO: Shell Nigeria bags Excellence Award in CSR Sanwo-Olu inaugurates NNPC/SNEPCo multi-million naira medical equipment at Lagos General Hospital Photo News: Gov Fayemi meets Boss Mustapha, SGF Obi wins “Governor of the Decade” Award Photo News: PDP leaders, supporters protest against Imo judgement Photos: Obiano becomes Knight, Commander of Pontifical Order of St Gregory Photo News: AMCON, ICPC, NFIU Meet in Abuja Photo News: South West launches Amotekun, new security outfit Ecobank Nigeria management visits Lagos State Government