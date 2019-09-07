Photo News Sanwo-Olu, his wife, other dignitaries at ceremony to mark 100 Days in office 0 3 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right) exchanging pleasantries with Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Shotobi (2nd left) and other traditional rulers at a ceremony to mark the 100 days in office of the Sanwo-Olu administration at De Blue Roof LTV, Agidingbi, Ikeja on Friday R-L: Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; Representative of the APC Lagos Chairman, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya and APC chieftain, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, during a ceremony to mark the 100 days in office of the Sanwo-Olu administration at De Blue Roof LTV, Agidingbi, Ikeja on Friday R-L: Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and Representative of the APC Lagos Chairman, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya, during a ceremony to mark the 100 days in office of the Sanwo-Olu administration at De Blue Roof LTV, Agidingbi, Ikeja on Friday, September 6, 2019 L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his wife, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke; Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba; former military Governors of Lagos, Retired Brigadier General Raji Rasaki and Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu, during a ceremony to mark the 100 days in office of the Sanwo-Olu administration at De Blue Roof LTV, Agidingbi, Ikeja on Friday, September 6, 2019 (Visited 5 times, 5 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo News: Captain Obiageli Ikejiaku-Adelana with Governor Willie Obiano Photo News: BusinessDay CEO Apprentice – Closing Gong Ceremony Photo News: A Day At the Exchange Photos: Faces at TICAD in Japan PHOTO: Shell, Exxon Mobil, Other Industry Leaders at Energy Editors Conference Pictures at the Unveiling of Ogun State Job Portal Gov Makinde Swear-in Commissioners PHOTO: FAYEMI WITH NEWLY INAUGURATED CHAIRMAN OF TRADITIONAL COUNCIL Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s visit to APC Chairman Photo News: NCC visits Gov Makinde Photo News: Shell Nigeria Gas Leadership visit to Nigerian Gas Marketing Company in Abuja Photo News: Gov Fayemi with World Bank Team