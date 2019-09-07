Sanwo-Olu, his wife, other dignitaries at ceremony to mark 100 Days in office

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right) exchanging pleasantries with Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Shotobi (2nd left) and other traditional rulers at a ceremony to mark the 100 days in office of the Sanwo-Olu administration at De Blue Roof LTV, Agidingbi, Ikeja on Friday
R-L: Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; Representative of the APC Lagos Chairman, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya and APC chieftain, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, during a ceremony to mark the 100 days in office of the Sanwo-Olu administration at De Blue Roof LTV, Agidingbi, Ikeja on Friday
R-L: Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and Representative of the APC Lagos Chairman, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya, during a ceremony to mark the 100 days in office of the Sanwo-Olu administration at De Blue Roof LTV, Agidingbi, Ikeja on Friday, September 6, 2019
L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his wife, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke; Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba; former military Governors of Lagos, Retired Brigadier General Raji Rasaki and Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu, during a ceremony to mark the 100 days in office of the Sanwo-Olu administration at De Blue Roof LTV, Agidingbi, Ikeja on Friday, September 6, 2019
