L-R: Manager, Non-Operated Venture Assets, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Yemi Asaolu; Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Olanrewaju Afinni; Managing Director of SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari; Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi; Acting Public Affairs Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Yetunde Azendah; SNEPCo's General Manager, Bonga South West Aparo Project, Adam Bradley; and Deputy Manager, Community Development of NAPIMS, Clementina Arubi, at the inauguration of medical equipment donated by NNPC and SNEPCo to the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island… recently.