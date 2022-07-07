Menu

Realnews Magazine

A General Interest Magazine in Nigeria

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Oil & Gas

Photos: NLNG wins NOG 2022 award for energy transition

Posted on
NOG 2022 award for energy transition.

Hits: 15

THE Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas, NLNG has won the 2022 Nigeria Oil and Gas, NOG local content award for energy transition.

The award was received by the management of the NLNG at the gala dinner and NOG award ceremony.

Management of the NLNG at the gala dinner/award ceremony

A.I.