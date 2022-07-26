Phyno, Tekno team up for ‘Full Current’

ACE Nigerian rapper and record producer, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike popularly known as Phyno, is set to release his new single, ‘Full current’ featuring Tekno on Friday, 29th July.

The singer made this in a video via his verified Twitter handle on Monday where he was seen grooving to the teaser of his upcoming single.

“NEW MUSIC THIS FRIDAY!!! FULL CURRENT ft TEKNO READY?” he tweeted.

The track is produced by Young Willis and can be expected to carry Tekno’s distinct melody and catchy lyrics.

-Daily Trust

KN