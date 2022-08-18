Pilgrimage not tourism, requires patience, sacrifice — NCPC BOSS

THE Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam says pilgrimage is not Tourism as it requires a lot of patience and sacrifice.

Pam said this when he addressed the 8th batch of intending pilgrims to Israel and Jordan on Thursday at the Pilgrims Terminal, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to him, as pilgrims you must endure what you pass through in the course of your pilgrimage journey.

“In evangelism, there is no hurry, you are patient and ready to sacrifice.

“Pilgrimage is not luxury, it is a journey to an expected end.’’

He said that it was not a journey that was very easy in all ramifications as you must have patience and must experience delays.

Pam also admonished the intending pilgrims to be of good conduct while at the airport in Israel and Amman, Jordan.

He urged them to cooperate with the airport officials as well as the Commission’s staff by obeying instructions.

He intimated the intending pilgrims that the Commission through the Ground Handlers in Israel and Jordan had made all the necessary arrangements that would make their Pilgrimage exercise a hitch free one.

He pointed out that the current cost of Christian Pilgrimage is meant to encourage christians to participate actively in Pilgrimage as the cost is comparatively cheap and affordable, considering many variables.

“The cost of Pilgrimage is very cheap because we want to encourage christians to go on Pilgrimage”.

Rev Pam further reiterated the importance of Pilgrimage such as serving as a veritable platform for enduring fellowship amongst the pilgrims and more importantly Pilgrimage is for spiritual impartation and transformation.

He congratulated all the intending pilgrims for scaling through the Commission’s screening exercise which qualified them to embark on the spiritual journey.

The 8th batch of intending pilgrims were made up of Yobe and Borno contingents as well as Consulars.(NAN)

