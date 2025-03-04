PMAN to build Radio, TV stations in FCT

PRETTY Okafor , National President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), said the association is planning to establish radio and television stations in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

Okafor disclosed this when he led members of the association, including members of National Executive Committee (NEC) on a facility tour of PMAN property on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the radio and TV stations are flagship components of the one-stop-shop entertainment hub the association was developing on its 2.5 hectares property in Kukwaba District of the FCT.

Okafor said the entertainment hub was an age-long vision of the association that would offer creative centres, event and talents development platforms geared towards making the FCT a showbiz hub.

“We are also planning two music schools; business of music school and rudiment of music school still in this place that will enable us to train and sustain.

“We want to train musicians, sustain their talents because we have these schools where they will pass through.

“Although, PMAN headquarters is in Lagos, we are embarking on projects aimed at building capacity and opportunities for artists across the country.

“We have two radio stations, the live radio station and a backup radio station, and our radio station is actually the most equipped radio station in Africa, as I speak to you.

“All of these are to give musicians a leeway for them to be exposed, and you don’t have to do payola anymore, just upload your song and it will go viral via the radio stations.

“We want to establish a PMAN radio and TV station here in Abuja and we would expand to the four geopolitical zones.

“What that means is that what we’re doing here in Abuja, will be done in Kaduna, Jos. Enugu, Rivers and other parts of the country”, he said.

He said PMAN under his watch was working towards creating platforms to develop budding talents in music.

The president said the association was championing initiatives that will promote Nigerian music and artists on the global space, including the PMAN Afrobeat Music Festival.

“In 2024, we organised the PMAN Afrobeat Music Festival in Spain and we are supposed to go for the festival this year, taking these greenhorns and the budding talents to these countries to expose them”, he added.

Mr Sydney Asowari, Governor FCT chapter of PMAN, lauded the Okafor-led national leadership of the association for the projects.

He pledged the support of the FCT chapter of the association towards the project, urging members to shun all forms of divisive tendencies that could impede the progress of the body.

“I want to thank Mr President because you have done well for this union, and as well members of the NEC that are here, as you came from all your different states.

“Just know that we are one united PMAN and there is no rancour whatsoever”, he said. (NAN)

