The Police on Thursday arraigned two men, Oluwasegun Julius, 36 and Hammed Etiko, 31, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing electrical appliances and a goat.

The defendants whose addresses were unknown, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offence on July 29, at about 11:00p.m at Agbojedi Sawmill, Iragon village in Badagry area of Lagos.

Okuoimose said the two allegedly stole three bags of electric wire worth N500,000, one MP3 player valued N6,500 and two speaker player worth N4,000, belonging to one Nwanochie Nduka, the complainant.

He said the defendants also allegedly stole a black goat worth N30,000, belonging to another complainant, Adebayo Akindele.

“They were arrested by the people and handed over to the police for prosecution,” the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case till Aug. 30, for mention. (NAN)

