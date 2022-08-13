Police arrest 4 suspected carjackers terrorising residents of Lagos

DETECTIVES of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspected carjackers within Iba, Igando and Egbeda axis of Lagos State.

The Spokesperson for the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He identified the suspects as Victor Chibuike, 26 aka Azaman; Kingsley Ndubuisi, 33 aka kango; Augustine James 29 aka Edo boy; and Lateef Babatunde, 33.

He said that the detectives arrested the suspects after reports of their activities were received.

“The arrest followed the launching of a swift investigation immediately a report was received on August 7, 2022 that a 2010 Lexus RX 350 SUV, 2006 Toyota Camry saloon car, an IPhone and other valuables were robbed at gun point.

“Three locally made pistols, one locally made semi-automatic pistol and 12 live cartridges were recovered from the gang.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects were notorious for robbing their victims of their valuables and vehicles.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest their criminal receiver of stolen goods, and possible recovery of other items stolen by the gang in the past.”

Hundeyin said that the suspects would be arraigned at the end of investigation.(NAN)

