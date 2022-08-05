Police arrest man for alleged attempt to kidnap father’s friend 

THE Police in Kano State have arrested one Isah Musa, 30, for allegedly attempting to kidnap his neighbour who is also his father’s friend.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kano.

“On July 31, 2022 at about 0800 hours, a complaint was lodged by a resident of Makadi village, Garko Local Government Area Kano State.

“The complainant said that he was contacted and threatened on telephone to pay N100 million, otherwise he or one of his children would be kidnapped.

“They bargained and later settled fo N2 million,” the spokesman said.

Haruna-Kuyawa said that the command’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abubakar Zubairu, instructed a team of detectives led by SP Aliyu Auwal, O/C Anti-Kidnapping Squad, to trace and arrest the culprit(s).

“Following credible intelligence and sustained follow-up, the team traced and arrested the suspect, one Isah Musa, a 30-year-old man, who is a neighbour to the complainant,” he said.

He revealed that on preliminary investigation, the suspect disclosed that the victim was his neighbour and a friend to his father.

“He conspired with his friend who lives far outside the state to be communicating on his behalf,” Haruna-Kuyawa said.

The spokesman for the police added that the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Meanwhile, the command’s deputy commissioner of police has thanked the people of the state for their continual support and cooperation.

Zubairu urged residents of the state to continue to report incidences to the nearest police station and not take laws into their hands. (NAN)

A.I