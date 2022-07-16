Police committed to quick dispensation of justice delivery– CP Gumel

MR Muhammed Gumel, the Police Commissioner in Sokoto State, has restated the commitment of the force toward facilitating quick dispensation of justice delivery and observance of human right.

Gumel, according to a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Friday by the Command’s Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Sanusi Abubakar, made the assertion when he received the leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Sokoto Chapter.

The police chief reiterated that policemen under his stewardship were always charged to be professional in their dealings.

“On my assumption of office in Sokoto state I continue to charge our personnel to always be professional and ensure their doors are open.

“This is in order to be able to receive genuine complaints from members of the public and to always serve and protect the society,” he said.

Gumel further insisted that bail shall remain free, while reassuring his commitment to zero tolerance to corruption.

He thanked NBA leadership for the visit, noting that “the visit has provided ground to discuss crucial issues of criminal justice system, including Human rights and related matters in line with extant laws.”

The state NBA Chairman, Mr Muhammad Nuhu, appreciated the police commissioner and his team for their sustain commitment toward addressing security challenges in the state. (NAN)

