Police confirm abduction of pregnant woman in Bauchi 

THE Police Command, Bauchi State has confirmed the abduction of 25-year old pregnant woman, Rahila Dau at Gizaki Village of Lusa ward in Bogoro Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Bauchi, said the incident occurred on July, 16 .

He said the incident was reported at Bogoro Police Division and the Commissioner of Police, Umar urged personnel to do everything possible to rescue the victim.

He added that the personnel, led by the DPO, visited the scene and recovered some 5 empty shells of bullets fired by the kidnappers.

He, however, assured that Police were on top of the situation in ensuring that the victim was rescued unhurt.

Meanwhile, Mr Iliya Habila, Chairman of Bogoro LGA, called on traditional rulers and community leaders in the area to be more watchful and strengthen their local security networks to curtail the influx of strangers into their domains.

He said this would avoid future occurrences of kidnapping and other crimes.(NAN)

