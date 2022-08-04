Menu

Realnews Magazine

A General Interest Magazine in Nigeria

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Security

Police declare 2 wanted over alleged terrorism in Delta

Posted on |

  • 5
Police NIGERIA

THE police command in Delta has declared one Francis Odiakose and one Christopher Odiakose wanted for alleged terrorism, attempted murder and other crimes.

The spokesman for the state command, DSP Bright Edafe, made the  disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Warri.

Edafe said that a warrant of arrest had been issued against the suspects, by a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Asaba.

He urged members of the public to arrest  and hand them over to the nearest police station, if seen.

Edafe said that the suspects were declared wanted also for offences bordering on conspiracy and cultism.

The other alleged offences are causing grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

“The Delta Police command has declared Francis Odiakose and Christopher Odiakose wanted  on C.R.O Form 5 issued by the state command.

“If seen, members of the public should, please, arrest and hand them over to the nearest Police Station or to the Office of the Commissioner of Police,” he urged.

Edafe said that the public could also contact the state Police Public Relations Office  through phone numbers  0915 557 0008 and 0915 557 0007, or the command’s control room number 0803 668 4974.

“Handsome reward  awaits any person(s) with information leading to their arrest,” Edafe said. (NAN)

KN

Contact Us