Police launch manhunt for abductors of Catholic priest, seminarian in Edo

THE Police Command in Edo has launched a manhunt for suspected herdsmen who allegedly abducted a Catholic Priest and a Seminarian from St. Peter Catholic Church, Ivukwa community, in Etsako East Local Government.

In a statement in Benin on Tuesday, the command’s Spokesman, CSP Moses Yamu, said the incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, when armed men stormed the church and kidnapped Rev. Father Philip Ekeli and Seminarian Peter Andrew.

According to him, a swift response by the police, in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters under Operation Rescue, led to a gun battle with the attackers.

“One of the suspects, whose identity remains unknown, was neutralised during the operation, and his corpse has been deposited at the General Hospital, Agenebode,” Yamu stated.

Yamu noted that items recovered from the suspect included a Tecno button phone with two SIM cards, a power bank, a dagger jacket, a bag containing biscuits and Nescafé beverage, and the sum of N168,850.

The police spokesperson asserted that four suspects, names withheld, were arrested during the operation.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, had ordered reinforcements from the anti-kidnapping unit and Police Mobile Force, working alongside the military, to secure the victims’ unconditional release and capture the remaining abductors.

Yamu urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to aid ongoing rescue efforts. (NAN)

A.I

March 4, 2025

Post navigation

Related Posts