Police nab 25 suspected cultists, recover weapons, vehicles, others in Delta

THE Police Command in Delta has apprehended 25 suspected cultists in the state and recovered some items from them.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Warri.

Edafe said that the hoodlums were nabbed on Sunday by a combined team of the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU), Ibusa Division, and local vigilantes in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ibusa Police Station, was informed that the suspects were having their initiation at Zion Road, Ibusa.

Edafe added that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Mr Ari Ali, immediately directed SACU and the local vigilantes to raid their hideout.

“On July 10, 2022, at about 0130hrs, the DPO, Ibusa Police Station, got information that men of the Black Axe Confraternity, also known as “AYES”, were having their initiation at Zion Road, Ibusa.

“The CP directed a joint team of SACU, Ibusa division, and local vigilantes to apprehend the suspects.

“The team swung into action, raided their hideout and arrested 25 male suspects.

“They recovered three Aye confraternity regalia, one military vest, a pair of Aye confraternity stockings and three cut-to-size locally-made guns.

“Also recovered were: four live cartridges, a gallon of substances suspected to be liquid hard drugs, four vehicles and four motorcycles,” he said.

Edafe said that the command was investigating the matter. (NAN)

