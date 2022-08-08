Police nab herb seller for killing septuagenarian creditor

THE Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State Command, on Monday paraded a 40-year-old herb seller for allegedly killing a septuagenarian, Mr Rufus Olayinwola, his creditor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight other suspects were paraded at the command’s headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, for allegedly attempted kidnapping, human trafficking, conspiracy and stealing.

SP. Adewale Osifeso, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), paraded the suspects on Monday on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams.

Williams told newsmen that the suspected murderer killed the septuagenarian, Olayinwola, in order not to pay back the money the deceased loaned to him.

He said that the suspect also stole the vehicle used as collateral for the loan after killing the deceased.

Williams said the incident happened on June 19 at about 10.45 a.m in Ibadan, adding that the stolen Lexus 300 car and Pepper spray was recovered from the suspect.

The suspect confessed to journalists that he committed the murder offence, saying that he pushed the deceased to the wall during an argument and the man died instantly.

“This is the sixth vehicle I used as loan collateral with the man who ended up selling it when I was unable to pay the loan and balance was given to me.

“I don’t want to loss this last vehicle and I approached the man to return part of the money he loaned to me, but the man refused to collect the money.

“This resulted into an argument between me and the man and I pushed the him to the wall which led to his death and I took the car away,” he said.

Similarly, the police paraded a 35-year-old man who was arrested during stop and search operation around Apata area of Ibadan.

The Commissioner of Police said that the suspect disguised as a passenger in a commuter bus with the intention of abducting the passengers in the vehicle at a later distance.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Aug. 4 in Apata area of Ibadan on his way to Abeokuta.

Williams said that the stop and search was an integral proactive stance in the command’s security architecture and core factor in visibility policing approach.

The police chief said items recovered from the suspects included locally made gun, six live cartridges and charm, adding that all the suspects would be charged to court after investigation. (NAN)

C.E