THE Yobe Police Command on Thursday said it presented cheques for a total of N3.9 million to the next-of-kin of five of its personnel who died in active service.

In a statement by its spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, in Damaturu, the command said that the gesture was made under the Inspector-General of Police Insurance Scheme.

It said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Yobe, Mr Haruna Garba, presented the cheques.

“The CP extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, and urged them to use the funds judiciously.

“He also commended the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of IGP Usman Alkali Baba, who prioritised welfare of police personnel and families of deceased officers,” the command said.

It added that Garba charged police personnel in the state to intensify efforts to rid the state of criminality.(NAN)

