Police presents cheques worth N62.6m to families of deceased officers In Kogi

THE Nigerian Police Force Kogi Command has presented cheques worth N9.8 million to 14 families of policemen who died in active service in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by SP William Ovye-Aya, the Kogi Command’s image maker in Lokoja.

The cheques were resented by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka.

Egbuka, while presenting the cheques on behalf of Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali-Baba to the families, regretted that the officers died while in active service.

“This gesture extended to you today, is one of the I-G’s Family welfare Insurance aimed at improving the welfare of families of deceased Police Officers.

“It’s also aimed at boosting the morale of other police officers who are still in active service, ” he explained.

The commissioner also noted that the gesture would go along way at assisting in reducing the hardship being faced by the families of the deceased Police Officers.

Egbuka urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for the betterment of their family members. (NAN)

C.E