Police re-arrest Jos prison escapee, 25 other suspects￼

THE Police Command in Plateau has re-arrested one Mohammed Ibrahim, one of the inmates that escaped from the Jos custodial centre.

Mr Bartholomew Onyeka announced this when he presented him and other suspects to the media on Monday in Jos.

Onyeka said that Ibrahim, 39, who was re-arrested by the operatives of its anti-kidnapping unit is among those who escaped during the November 2021 jailbreak in Jos.

The commissioner said that the suspect was re-arrested at Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in April.

“In a bid to arrest all escapees of the recent Jos jailbreak that occurred in November last year, our operatives intensified efforts and re-arrested Mohammed Ibrahim.

“Ibrahim escaped from lawful custody of the Jos correctional centre and among the masterminds of the attack on the facility.

“He has been in prison awaiting trial for alleged case of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping before he escaped,” Onyeka said.

The commissioner said that the suspect would be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for further action.

Onyeka said that other suspects paraded were arrested for crimes such as kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms, among others.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court when investigation is concluded.

