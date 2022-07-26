Police recover 689 rustled animals in Gombe

GOMBE State police Commissioner, Ishola Babaita yesterday announced the recovery of 689 stolen livestock consisting of 483 cows, 186 sheep and rams and three donkeys.

Eighteen teenage suspected rustlers were arrested.

The operation took place in a forest in Biliri council of the state.

Addressing journalists in Gombe and Biliri, Babaita said the recovery of the animals was based on credible intelligence from neighbouring states herdsmen and community leaders.

The suspects were on their way to Yobe and Borno states, it was said.

He said the police tactical teams in collaboration with vigilante and local hunters mobilised and trailed the rustlers and intercepted them.

“We immediately acted on the reports and our team of gallant men successfully recovered the cattle and arrested eighteen suspects with two AK47 and one AK54 rifles with bullets and three cutlasses. We also recovered two Bajaj Boxers motorcycles, two Honda motorcycles, seven Tecno handsets and N994,000 cash,” he said.

-The Nation

KN