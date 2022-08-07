Police recover suspected stolen car from fleeing robbers in Lagos

THE Lagos State Police Command has recovered a Toyota Camry from fleeing suspected robbers at Ijora-Badia, Lagos.

The spokesperson for the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this on his verified Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

He said that the police, who were on patrol on Friday, flagged down the car but the driver refused to stop.

“Yesterday, at about 2:30 a.m., a black 2002 Toyota Camry V6 saloon car, with reg no JJJ 367 FJ, with about three occupants, was flagged down by officers of Ijora-Badia Division on routine patrol.

“The driver sped off and turned into an adjoining street,” he said.

Hundeyin said that based on suspicion, the officers gave them a hot chase but the occupants eventually abandoned the car and fled.

He said the police saw the vehicle abandoned and that all the occupants had escaped.

He added that the vehicle had been recovered to the station.”

Hundeyin urged the owner of the suspected stolen vehicle to come forward with proof of ownership to claim it. (NAN)

A.I