Police reinforce ban on night movement of motorcycles in Katsina

THE Katsina State Police Command says the ban on motorcycle movements from 10p.m to 6a.m within the city will be reinforced by its operatives.

This is contained in a statement by SP Gambo Isa, the spokesman of the command, on Monday in Katsina.

He added that the restriction in other Local Government Areas, especially the frontline areas, remained from 6p.m to 6a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government banned motorcycle movements from the above mentioned time due to insecurity.

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina, however, lifted the restriction to ease movement during the month of Ramadan.

He added that the enforcement was necessary due to the recent threat to security caused by terrorists and other criminals using motorcycles.

“I am directed to draw the attention of the general public that the ban on the movement of motorcycles from 10p.m-6a.m in Katsina city is still in force.

“While in the frontline LGAs from 6p.m to 6a.m. It was temporarily lifted to ease movements during Ramadan.” the spokesperson said. (NAN)

A.I