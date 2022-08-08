Police seek support to curb crime in Plateau

THE Police Command in Plateau has called on the residents of the state to support the command in its bid to end crime and other forms of insecurity in the state.

Mr Bartholomew Onyeka, the Commissioner of Police in the state, made the call in an interaction with newsmen on Monday in Jos.

The commissioner appealed to residents of the state to provide useful information to the police toward ending insecurity in the state.

“Since I assumed duty as commissioner of Police in this state, I visited and advised stakeholders to support us with useful information that will bring an end to insecurity in this state.

“All the fight against insecurity that you are seeing in this state is the efforts and commitment of our officers and men.

“So, I want to appeal to residents of Plateau to offer useful information to us because we cannot end this menace without the support and collaboration of the public.

“So, I want to use this medium to appeal to the people to disclose credible information to us so that we can put an end to the insecurity facing this state,” he said

Onyeka, however, thanked the people of Plateau for being peaceful and urged them to do more for the progress and growth of the state.

He also thanked the officers and men of the command for their resilience and commitment toward the actualisation of the mandate of the force.(NAN)

KN