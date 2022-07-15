Policemen kill tricycle operator, two passengers in Delta￼

SOME unidentified police escorts have shot dead a tricycle operator and two passengers on Uti Road, Effurun, Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

The passengers reportedly died instantly, while the tricycle rider was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Sources said the victims were shot for overtaking the escorts’ vehicle and denting it in the process.

Police spokesman Bright Edafe said two persons died in the incident, adding that it was uncertain if the perpetrators were policemen.

“We are still not sure if they were police escorts for now. But it is not good news because two innocent people were killed.

“We are investigating to know which particular convoy or VIP was on movement when that incident happened,” he said.

-The Nation

KN