GOV. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has promised to pay the N30, 000 minimum wage once a template for consequential adjustment is agreed on.

The governor made the promise on Friday in Lafia while giving account of stewardship of his first 100 days in office.

According to him, the state government under his administration will pay the new minimum wage because it has become a law in the country.

“As soon as the template for the consequential adjustment is agreed on at the federal level, we would also commence the process for the implementation in the state.

“If we rush now, we might make avoidable mistakes, so it is wise to wait for the template,” Sule said.

The governor also said he had directed the Teachers Service Commission to convert more than 2, 000 teachers that were hitherto on casual appointment to permanent employees.

He said that in the next one week, the teachers would start collecting their appointment letters and be given proper placement in line with their qualifications.

The governor also promised that the government would put machinery in place to commence promotion of civil servants to their morale. (NAN)

