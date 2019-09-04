GOV. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Wednesday said he had succeeded in laying the foundation of his administration’s vision within his first 100 days in office.

Abiodun stated this at a medical outreach organised by the state government in Ilishan, Ikenne local council area, to commence activities to mark his first 100 days in office.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the programme, the governor said that his administration might not be celebrating a milestone at 100 days but it would showcase activities that represent the foundation it had laid for its vision.

“I don’t know whether we actually believe in marking a milestone but what we will be sharing with the people are the things we have achieved within 100 days and those things are the foundation of our vision,” he said.

Abiodun stated that his administration’s vision “is to provide focused and qualitative governance that will create an enduring economic development and individual prosperity for all the people of Ogun and all those who have made the state their home.

“We have continued to pursue the successful implementation of our “Building Our Future Together” agenda with deliberate and calculated approaches, including participation, inclusiveness responsiveness and honesty.

“” You must have seen the palliative works we have done on the roads across the state, the technical hub centres and the state job portal among others.

“These things and many more will be unveiled to you in the next few days,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Abiodun said the government had decided to kick start activities to mark his 100 days in office with medical outreach because of the importance his administration attaches to health.

He said that the government had concluded plans to rehabilitate one primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in each of the 236 wards of the state.

Abiodun added that the government would put in place a sound referral system in place such that nobody could just approach the secondary or state hospital except such person had a referral letter from a PHC.

“What we are trying to do is to underscore the fact that Primary Healthcare Centres should be as close to you people as possible.

” They should be your First-Go- Centres and only big cases should be referred to to the secondary healthcare centres,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were free eye screening and glasses, free blood pressure and blood sugar screening and free family planning counselling among others during the medical outreach.

NAN also reports that Abiodun was sworn-in as the fifth executive governor of Ogun on May 29 and would have spent 100 days in office by Friday.

