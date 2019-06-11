VOTING has commenced for the deputy senate presidency. About 107 lawmakers will choose between Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of Delta Central senatorial district and Ike Ekweremadu of Enugu-West.

Voting is expected to end before 1.30pm. Omo-Agege was nominated as the deputy senate president by Katsina-North senator-elect, Ahmed Babba Kaita.

The nomination was seconded by Abdullahi Sabe of Niger-North. Omo-Agege, while accepting his nomination, said he had no malice towards his colleagues and promised to assist Senate President Lawan if elected.

The lawmaker was accused of leading thugs to the Senate chambers to snatch the mace in protest of his suspension by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Meanwhile, Ekweremadu was nominated by Enugu-North lawmaker-elect, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, and supported by Rose Okoh of Cross-River North.

The Senators had earlier elected Senator Ahmad Lawan as the Senate President of the ninth Assembly. – Punch

– June 11, 2019 @ 13:25 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)