THE Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) in Lagos State says between 10,000 and 15,000 motorists apply for driver’s licence weekly in the state.

The Director of VIS, Mr Akin-George Fashola, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

“On weekly basis, about 10,000 to 15,000 apply for driver’s licence in Lagos State. Sometimes the figure is lower, but sometimes it is higher.”

According to him, the issuance of driver’s licence in the state involved a tripartite arrangement involving the VIS, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The VIS boss explained that the first point of call for applicants is the MVAA for collation of application formss and afterwards, he or she would proceed to the VIS for test and approval.

He said that only those who got the approval of the VIS would be asked to proceed to FRSC for biometric data capturing and issuance of the document.

“Driver’s licence issuance is the statutory responsibility of a state.

“In Lagos State, there is a tripartite arrangement among FRSC, MVAA and VIS. The MVAA is responsible for collation of people applying for driver’s licences. It is the first point of call.

“The VIS is responsible for authorising anyone to own a driving licence; so if we don’t authorise anyone, such a person cannot own one.

“If VIS does not sign an applicant’s application form, the licence got behind the door is null and void; it’s fake,” he said.

According to him, if an applicant files all details at the MVAA and approaches VIS for test and fails, he/she will be required to re-take the test after seven days.

“If after re-taking the test and the applicant fail again, he or she will be given 14 days to come back for another re-take.

“If after the third time, the applicant fails, such a person will be sent back to driving school,” he said.

According to him, averages of 50 drivers are apprehended daily for either not having driver’s licences or possessing fake ones.

Fashola said that the agency had been employing technology to enhance compliance and safety on road. (NAN)

– Nov. 25, 2019 @ 15:05 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)