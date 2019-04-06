16 communities to benefit from Zamfara projects

THE Zamfara Agency for Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP) says it will execute various projects worth N129.3 million in 16 communities across the state.

The Projects Manager and Permanent Secretary in charge of the Agency, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, disclosed this in Gusau on Saturday at the project implementation training for Community Projects Management Committees (CPMCs) from the benefitting communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency is executing projects under a special intervention funded by the World Bank, Federal Government, Zamfara State Government and 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

Muhammad listed the communities as Auki/Bingi, Badabo, Bilashe, Gadar Manya, Gayawa, Gurbi, Kara Zube, Keta, Kofar bai, Kurmi/Bakwanta, Kyarawa, Masama/Zarumai, Rini/Dankaiwa, Sara da Kanka, Shanawa and Tudun Wada.

He said the communities were selected from the Anka, Bungudu, Bakura, Birnin Magaji, Maradun Shinkafi, Talata-Mafara and Tsafe local government Areas of the state.

“The projects to be implemented in the benefiting communities cut acros Health, Water, Environment and Socioeconomic sector,” he said.

According to him, one of the policies of the agency is for a community to raise 10 per cent of the total amount to be spent on each proposed project in the benefitting community.

He therefore the benefiting communities to ensure effective maintenance of the projects in order to ensure their sustainability in future.

The Operations Manager of the agency, Alhaji Sani Buhari, charged the participants to ensure fairness and justice while executing the projects.

Buhari also enjoined the CPMCs to always consider their responsibilities in order to provide qualitative projects. (NAN)

– Apr. 6, 2019 @ 15:35 GMT |

