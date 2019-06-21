DELE Belgore (SAN), who is being prosecuted for allegedly laundering N450m in the build-up to the 2015 General Election, has told the Federal High Court in Lagos how he distributed part of the money to the police, army, Department of State Services and others.

Belgore made the disclosure on Thursday at the court, where he is being prosecuted alongside a former minister of National Planning, Prof. Abubakar Suleiman.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission accused them of collecting N450m out of the $115.01m, which a former minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, allegedly doled out to compromise the 2015 presidential election.

Belgore and Suleiman were accused of handling the money without going through any financial institution contrary to the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

But the two defendants have denied the allegations.

At the continuation of cross-examination on Thursday by the prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, Belgore said the sums of N87.963m and N61.656m were received by Mrs Shola Adeoti and Isah Biu for Kwara South and Kwara North Senatorial Districts respectively, while the sum of N102.298m was allocated to Kwara Central Senatorial District.

On how the money was shared to the security agencies, Belgore said the sums of N10m, N1m, N2m, N1m and N1m were given to the state’s CP, resident AIG, DCP Operations, ACP operations and ACP administration, respectively.

He also admitted that the sums of N7m, N10m and N2.5m were given to MOPOL O/C, 2i/c MOPOL Unit Commander and Director of DSS and men respectively.

Belgore further claimed that the sums of N50m and N20m were given to the military and other security agencies such as the FRSC and officers of civil defence. Corps.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa adjourned till July 2 for further hearing of trial.

-PUNCH

