2019: Abia monarchs endorse Gov. Ikpeazu’s second term bid

TRADITIONAL rulers from the 700 autonomous communities of Abia on Friday endorsed Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s second term bid.

In a communique in Umuahia, under the aegis of Abia State Traditional Rulers Council, the monarchs adopted the governor as their sole candidate for equity and fairness.

They hinged their action on the earlier endorsements of the governor’s bid by various groups and organisations in the state.

They specifically cited the endorsements by the people of Old Bende, Old Aba and the state chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students.

The Second Deputy Chairman of the council, Eze Chijioke Chionye, who read the communique at the end of the meeting, said that the council resolved to endorse the governor’s bid in appreciation of his development strides.

They said that Ikpeazu had done well in spite of the distractions and hurdles, including the post-election litigations he went through on assumption of office in 2015.

They further said that in line with the precedent already set in the state since 1999, Ikpeazu should be allowed to complete the second tenure for Abia South.

According to them, Abia north and central senatorial districts had two tenures each under former governors Orji Kalu (1999 – 2007) and Theodore Orji (2007 – 2015).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the motion for the adoption was moved by spokesmen for Abia north, Abia central and Abia south, Eze Uche Elekwa, Eze Edward Ibeabuchi and Eze Ikeagwundu Ekeke, respectively.

They said that since Abia north and Abia central had two tenures each, “Abia south should not be an exception.”

The motion was supported by a unanimous voice vote by the entire traditional rulers.

The communique was signed by the Chairman of the council, Eze Eberechi Dick, along with 19 chairmen of local government chapters of the council. (NAN)

– Sept. 29, 2018 @ 11:50 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)