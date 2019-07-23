NEWSPAPER editors in Imo on Tuesday said that the 2019 elections restored the confidence of Nigerians on INEC as an electoral body.

The Chairman of the editors, Mr Eze Adiuku, said this when the group presented an ICON of Democracy Award to Prof. Francis Ezeonu, the Imo INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) at the NUJ Secretariat in Owerri.

He said that there was no gainsaying that the REC confirmed the confidence of the electorate on the capacity of INEC in conducting credible, free and fair elections in Imo.

Adiuku said that voters, had hitheto seen INEC as the real problem of election and democracy in Nigeria.

“The coming of Ezeonu and his management team to Imo with their performance and contact with stakeholders changed the Imo political narrative for good and shifted the paradigm.

” We are impressed with the transparent manner the REC and his team went about the electoral process in the state; while updating stakeholders before, during and after the election.

“He toured the 27 local government areas of Imo and sensitised the electorate and the stakeholders on the need to come out, register and vote during the election,” he said.

Adiuku said that 2019 elections in Imo were true reflecions of the yearnings of Imo people, hence the group decided to recognise the work of the REC and his team in the state.

“The Imo editors have gathered to celebrate INEC in Imo, led by the professor, because he performed creditably well despite teething challenges,” he said.

The state NUJ Chairman, Mr Chris Akaraonye, described Ezeonu as a man with integrity, honour and impeccable character who withstood the challenges of Imo election and delivered the will of the people of the state.

He commended the INEC REC for carrying journalists along before, during, and after the election and the editors the hardwork.

Ezeonu, in his response, expressed gratitude for the award, describing it as a great honour.

Ezeonu said he had respect for journalists, who he said, used their pen to fight injustice and man’s inhumanity to man.

He described the media as agenda setters and the watchdog of the society which also contributed in changing the narrative of politics in Imo and dedicated the award to his management team.

Ezeonu said that INEC had started to plan ahead for the next election through the continuous voters’ exercise that would soon commence.

He said the commission would continue to hold interactive sessions with key media players and stakeholders in the state whenever the need arose.

NAN reports that the highpoint of the event was the presentation of award of ICON of Democracy to the Imo REC.

