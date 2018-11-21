2019: Ex-Malawi President, Joyce Banda endorses Ezekwesili

A former President of Malawi, Joyce Banda, on Wednesday, endorsed the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, for the 2019 general elections.

According to her, Ezekwesili “possesses the ability to fight corruption,” adding that Nigeria needed a leader like her.

A statement by the Director of Special Projects for “Hope 2019”, the campaign organ of Ezekwesili, Hajiya Aisha Yesufu, quoted Banda, President of Malawi between April 7, 2012, and May 31, 2014, as saying Ezekwesili’s advice saved her from corruption allegations.

She said that Ezekwesili’s international exposure, transparent and accountable skills would help the growth of Nigeria.

Banda said, “While fighting corruption during my presidency in 2013, Oby Ezekwesili advised me to protect myself with a forensic audit, which the United Kingdom supported. I am forever grateful for this transparent, accountable daughter of Africa; a servant leader pushing #Nigeria #Hope2019.”

In her response, Ezekwesili assured Nigerians that she would put effective structures in place to fight corruption.

She said that defeating corruption in Nigeria would ease job creation and boost the economy.

The ACPN female presidential candidate also assured the citizens that her tenure as president would end the attitude of using political positions for personal gains.

Ezekwesili said, “Needless to say, every other area in our comprehensive manifesto, including our anti-corruption, sports, foreign policy, security agenda, and every other programme of our platform, will be evaluated on three questions: How much wealth is it going to generate? How many jobs is it going to create? And how many people will it get out of poverty?

“We will measure our economic success as a government, not by the number of private jets parked at our airports, but by the number of Nigerians we lift out of poverty who go on to live richer lives. We mean business.

“We will put in place a massive programme of deregulation of the Nigerian economy to unleash the depth of competition and efficiencies necessary for higher and deeper economic growth and expansion of the economy. The division and rebalancing of roles between business and government will reduce opportunities of corruption and bottlenecks that limit the competitiveness of the Nigerian economy.” – Punch

Nov. 21, 2018 @ 19:29 GMT

