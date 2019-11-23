Mathew Yohawna , Acting Perm. Sec. Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Taraba, has said the state had diverse culture, which they would harness to attract tourists.

He disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Friday in Abuja at the ongoing International Arts and Crafts Expo to mark Taraba Day.

According to him, the expo is an avenue to showcase, sell the rich cultural heritage of the state to the world saying ” Culture is our pride”.

He further said that the state had 70 different ethnic groups and irrespective of their diversity, the state still had the best sites to reckon with.

He explained that the state had diverse cultural festivals noting that Imi had the fishing festival, Mambilla plateau had the hills, rocky mountains, others.

He noted that other attractions found in Taraba was in Gashaka, where he said had the wildest animals in the West Africa.

He, however, said that Taraba had abundant resources and therefore enjoined people to visit the state and enjoy the tourist attractions.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the permanent secretary led its state dancing troop to the expo and they thrilled the audience with various dance moves.

NAN also reports that lots of festivals are celebrated in Taraba such as Puje Festival, NBA -Kati festival, Nba jati, Nba Namine . Purma, Takachiyawa , Takum, Donga and Nwonyo fishing festival among others.

Prominent among the cultural festivals are the Nwunyo fishing festival in Ibi, the Purma of Chamba in Donga, Puje of the Jukums, Sharo of the Fulani in Jalingo, Ardokola, Lau and Bali, Kuchicheb festival of the Kutebs in Takuwa, Kati of the Mambilla and Mantare and NseNse festivals of the Mumuye people in Pantisawa.

Earlier, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Crafts, Otunba Segun Runsewe, described Taraba as a home of tourism.

According to him , Taraba is enriched with lots of tourist sites and also have been in the fore front of promoting culture .

He noted that the state was also known for a drum beat, which he described as a healing therapy and therefore enjoined tourists to visit the state.

Runsewe, however, expressed delight that the state celebrated itself day at the expo to showcase their cultural heritage. (NAN)

